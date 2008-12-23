iPhone Breathalyzer An iRipoff (AAPL)

It’s flattering to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone that electronic-makers are flocking to build accessories to the device, but we think we’ll skip this one: iBreath, a $79 device that plugs into the bottom of an iPod or iPhone and turns your Apple gizmo into a handheld blood alchohol tester, letting you know if maybe you’ve had one too many to get behind the wheel.



We guess we support anything that helps prevent drunk driving, but we can think of easier and cheaper ways to get a blood alcohol reading. This breathalyzer keychain, for instance, costs $5.99 and comes with a flashlight.

But then, check out the production values on the iBreath Youtube video.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.