Here's what happens when you block someone on your iPhone

If you’ve ever been inundated with phone calls or text messages from someone like a telemarketer, you may have used the iPhone’s handy contact blocking feature. But how do you know if you’ve been on the receiving end of one of these blocks or even how to use the blocking feature in the first place?

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.