The IPhone's Battery Life Is Pretty Bad Compared To The World's Best Android Phones

A test from PhoneArena confirms what many iPhone owners already know: It has horrible battery life.

In a test comparing the iPhone 5S battery life to top-tier Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One, the iPhone fell far behind.

The LG G3, the newest flagship phone from LG, has the best battery life.

Here’s the chart from phone arena:

