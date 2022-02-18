7 ways to troubleshoot if your iPhone battery is draining fast

There are several ways you can troubleshoot if your iPhone’s battery is draining faster than normal. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If your iPhone battery is draining fast, a slew of factors can be responsible.

Start by checking your battery’s health in the Settings app; it might be time to replace the battery.

You can also see which apps drain your battery the fastest, control your screen brightness, and disable location services.

Apple has managed to improve the battery life of the iPhone with each successive version, but even so, most iPhones can barely survive the day on a single charge. And that’s often an optimistic assessment. If your iPhone battery is draining too fast and you struggle to keep it alive throughout the day without frequently putting it on a charger, there are steps you can take to extend your iPhone’s battery life.

Restart the iPhone

While there are many chronic problems that can routinely drain your battery, sometimes your phone might unexpectedly start draining quickly. You might notice that the iPhone is “running hot” — it’s warm to the touch and the battery drains in just the space of a few hours. If this is unusual behavior for your phone, restart your iPhone by turning it off, waiting a few minutes, and then turning it back on again. That can clear out a software glitch and it’ll return to normal.

Check your battery’s health

If your iPhone is more than a year or two old, it’s possible the battery has aged to the point that it can no longer hold an all-day charge. If this is the case, you can get the phone serviced by Apple, which can replace your battery and return it to top form. To check your iPhone battery’s health, start the Settings app and then tap Battery. Tap Battery Health. If it reports anything other than Peak Performance Capability (and the Maximum Capacity is less than about 85%) then it might be time for a battery replacement.

Your iPhone’s Battery Health page can tell you if your battery is ready to be replaced. Dave Johnson

Stop using power-intensive apps

Some apps are extremely power-hungry, and using them frequently can run your battery down quickly. To see which apps draw the most power, start the Settings app and then tap Battery. Scroll down to the list of apps, and you can see which ones are running your battery down the fastest. Note that you can see the battery usage just within the Last 24 Hours or over the Last 10 Days using the tabs above the graphs. Note that in this example, nearly a third of the battery usage is coming from just a single app: Quora. Your results will vary depending on how you use your phone.

Use the Battery Settings to see how much power each of your apps is using. Dave Johnson

Update your apps

You don’t have to uninstall or stop using an app just because it’s drawing a lot of power. In some cases, apps may perform better if they’re up to date. In other words, un-updated apps can be a drain on your battery. To make sure you’re up to date, start the App Store app and tap your account icon at the top right. If any apps need updating, tap Update All in the Pending Updates section.

Control your brightness

A bright display can make your iPhone battery drain fast, so a good strategy is to keep the screen as dim as your eyes can handle. For starters, pull down the Control Panel from the top right of the screen and drag the Brightness slider down. You can also disable the iPhone’s ability to automatically adjust screen brightness in response to ambient lighting, so you are always in charge. To do that, start the Settings app and tap Display & Brightness. Then turn off True Tone by swiping the button to the left. Turning on Dark mode in the Appearance section of this same screen can also extend the battery life.

Disable your iPhone’s location services

Location services — which let your apps know where you are so they can offer location-specific information and features — is convenient, but it can also drain your battery quickly. If you don’t need location services, consider turning it off, at least some of the time. To control this feature, start the Settings app and tap Privacy. Tap Location Services and then disable the feature by swiping the button to the left. Remember to come back to this screen and enable location services if you later want to use the feature.

Disabling location services can save previous battery life. Dave Johnson

Keep your phone face down (or use Do Not Disturb)

When you take your phone out of your pocket, purse or bag, you might be inclined to set it face up. When you do that, every notification wakes your phone and illuminates the screen. If you get a lot of notifications, it can have a noticeable effect on the battery. Instead, place the phone face down. Your iPhone won’t wake the display when notifications come in. Alternately, you can put your phone in Do Not Disturb mode, which suppresses most notifications — to do that, swipe down from the top of the screen to see the Control Panel, then tap Focus and choose Do Not Disturb.

Turn on Do Not Disturb in Focus to keep your display from lighting up with notifications. Dave Johnson