Soon You'll Be Controlling iPad Games From Your iPhone

Electronic Arts showed off a demo at the Electronic Entertainment Expo where two gamers played FIFA soccer on an iPad using their iPhones as controllers.



We’ve seen this kind of ingenuity in Scrabble for iPad, which lets you hold your virtual Scrabble tiles on an iPhone, but never in a way quite like this with multiple players controlling action onscreen.

Games like these enable your iPad to function as a portable TV, and give you more space on your iPhone for controls.

You might look like a total brat if you’re caught doing this with a friend at the airport, but the concept itself begs the question of what other amazing titles we’ll see take advantage of Bluetooth technology.

Looking forward, by mirroring your iPad onto a TV using AirPlay, you could even use your iPhone as a controller to control content on your big screen.

Last time we checked, there was enough of a delay on the TV to make gaming worthless, but the new AppleTV (probably coming in September) might change all that.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.