iPhone Apps Kit: Popular, Not Perfect

No surprise: A lot of people want to write apps for Apple’s iPhone and iPod touch.



Apple said this morning that more than 100,000 people have downloaded the iPhone software developers kit since they released it last Thursday. That doesn’t mean that 100,000 people are busily writing apps right now — we downloaded it, and we’re not getting into the app-writing business anytime soon — but it’s an impressive stat.

Apple’s release includes copious praise from big software shops, like Netsuite, SixApart, and THQ (THQI). But not everyone is thrilled with the developers kit. Long-time Mac coders Rogue Amoeba have diligently — and publicly — filed a list of complaints.

What sort of “enhancements” would they like to see? Mostly changes that would give them more control over the iPhone, like letting their software run in the background while other apps are running, letting their software access the iPhone’s docking port, and giving apps access to the iPhone’s music library.

Apple (AAPL) may eventually give the developers a bit of what they want, but Steve Jobs has been famously bull-headed about keeping the iPhone working on his terms, and in the end that’s going to extend to third-party developers as well. And regardless of how much he gives up, we think the iPhone software platform will be a big hit, and will help Apple reach its goal of selling 10 million iPhones this year.

