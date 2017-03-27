These are the 4 apps I couldn't do without

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Most of us constantly use our smartphones and most of that time is spent in apps.

I’ve been using an iPhone since before the App Store went live in 2008. I still felt like I was living in the future, but apps have been a game-changer.

How much of a game-changer? Us older folks remember when we used to refer to them as programs.

I’ve used a lot of apps over the past eight years, but these are the ones I currently can’t live without.

Protube Apple YouTube was the only non-Apple app on the iPhone when it first launched, and it's stayed on my phone ever since. Well, a way to access YouTube has. ProTube has a great interface, and a lot of granular playback features, but one sticks out. Unlike the normal YouTube App, you can minimise ProTube and continue to listen to the audio from a video. It's perfect when you want to listen to a video lecture in the car, or listen to an obscure song that hasn't made it to a streaming service yet. ProTube, $A5.99 Tweetbot Apple I'm on Twitter for most of the day, and my iPhone Twitter app of choice is Tweetbot. The lack of ads in my timeline is one of the major reasons I bought it, but I also love its user interface. It's clean, easy to use, and rewards you for mastering it by turning you into a very fast Twitter user. Using any other Twitter app feels like I'm tweeting in quicksand. Tweetbot, $A14.99 Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar Apple I've played guitar for years and few things have been as helpful in making me a better player than this app. It taps into the Ultimate Guitar database, which puts taberature for millions of songs at your fingertips. You can use the app's metronome to keep time, its built-in tuner to tune your guitar, and set it to auto-scroll through the taberature of a song at a specific pace. Whether you just picked up your first guitar, or have been playing for years, I couldn't give this app a higher recommendation. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar, $A4.99 Minimise Amazon I couldn't write a roundup of my must-have apps without including at least one game. Minimise is a simple, aesthetically pleasing puzzle game that requires you to swipe similarly coloured blocks into one another. The difficulty curve is gentle, but some of the later levels took me an entire forty-five minute commute to complete. Instead of relying on fast reflexes, Minimise requires a little bit of brain power. It's the perfect game to help start your brain up in the morning, and help you decompress at night. Minimise, $A4.49

