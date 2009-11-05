iPhone App Store Passes 100,000 Apps

Apple’s iPhone App Store has passed 100,000 apps, Apple announced this morning. Apple did not update the total number of apps downloaded, simply saying downloads are “well over” 2 billion.

While app quality is arguably more important than app quantity, Apple’s milestone shows that software companies continue to rapidly invest in the iPhone platform. Rival platforms, such as RIM’s BlackBerry and Google Android, have far fewer apps. (Though Android is gaining speed quickly on the hardware and operating system front.)

