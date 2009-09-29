iPhone App Store Hits 2 Billion Downloads

Apple said today that iPhone and iPod touch users have now downloaded 2 billion apps from the App Store. The store now features 85,000 apps, and with 125,000 total developers in the program, many more are on the way.

This is very impressive, and while Apple’s competitors are slowly getting their app platforms up to speed, no one is close.

Here’s some stats on how the app downloads break down:

With about 50 million iPhone and iPod touch customers worldwide, that’s about 40 apps downloaded per device sold. That’s a lot! Most people don’t download any apps onto their phones. And considering the unlikely odds that every iPhone and iPod touch has had apps installed onto it, the actual per-active-user rates are likely higher. (Though some people have had multiple devices, which reduces that rate.)

That’s about 4.5 million apps per day since the App Store launched on July 11, 2008.

The second billion apps took 158 days, or about 6.3 million apps per day. The first billion apps took 286 days, or an average 3.5 million apps per day.

And since Apple announced 1.8 billion apps downloaded on Sept. 9, that’s 200 million apps in 19 days, or about 10.5 million apps per day.

