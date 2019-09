Smule, maker of hit iPhone apps like “I Am T-Pain,” has raised $8 million in a new venture round.



The round, led by Shasta Ventures, brings Smule’s total financing to $13.5 million, according to Moconews.

Smule plans to use the money to help develop the “Smule Sonic Network,” which will boost all of the company’s apps.

