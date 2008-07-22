iPhone App Store: 25M Downloads In 10 Days (AAPL)

Quick nugget from Dan Frommer’s ongoing coverage of Apple’s earnings call: The company says iPhone and iTouch users have downloaded 25 million Apps from the iTunes store in the last 10 days.



Overall, that’s a useful number, because it gives you a sense of what the platform might mean for developers (and users). But it’s not a blow-you-away number. Consider: Apple reported 10 million downloads in the first weekend after the store opened. And given that there are likely some 10 million App-capable machines (3G iPhones + existing iPhones w/upgraded OS + iPod touches) on the market, we’re probably averaging 2.5 apps per device.

See Also:

Microsoft’s Real Problem: The Second Coming of Apple

Apple’s Mac Continues Growth Streak, Beats HP In Unit Growth

What’s Pushing Down Apple? Margins Concerns – Or A Report About Margin Concerns (AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.