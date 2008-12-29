iPhone App Sales Boom On Christmas And After (AAPL)

Some iPhone app developers saw two to four times as much business in Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes App Store on Christmas day and after, 148apps.com reports. Some free downloads were up 500%, too. The biggest winnners:



David Frampton’s $0.99 Chopper game sold 300% more than normal on 12/25. Sales dropped 30% a day later and then 10% on the 27th. Revenues hit $25,000 on December 25 alone. (Caveat: Chopper was on sale for 80% off.)

Hit Tennis developer Mark Johnson says daily sales jumped from around 40 to 200 on Christmas.

The Cartoonize Me app saw 300% more sales than normal on the 25th and 90% of that on the 26th.

Small developer Burn Ball creator Tim Haines saw downloads go up 500%.

See Also:

20 Great Apps For Your New iPhone Or iPod Touch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.