iPhone App Reveals That The White House Press Briefing Room Is A Hotbed Of Gay Cruising

Two Washington Examiner reporters set up Grindr—the iPhone app that “connects” gay men based on proximity—traveled to the Capitol, White House, and Pentagon. Where were men looking for men the most? In the press corp, naturally.



Nikki Schwab and Tara Palmeri’s unscientific study found that while the pickings were slim on the White House lawn, when they got into the White House Briefing Room, the numbers of men looking to get it on soared. Was it dirty Obama staffers? Slutty Fox News reporters? Probably the latter. Of course Schwab and Palmeri didn’t actually try to meet any of the men. (Maybe they should have, because one would have definitely warned Ms. Palmeri against wearing that scarf in public again.) But it seems in June, every gay man in D.C. is looking for tail online rather than working. Other great places to go looking for some hanky panky during office hours? The Senate side of the Capitol (we’re bet the House side would rally when in session) and the Pentagon. Who doesn’t love a man in uniform?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.