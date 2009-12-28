Apple's 10 Dumbest iPhone App Rejections

While 2009 was generally another awesome year for Apple’s iPhone App Store, it was another trying year for some iPhone developers, who found themselves victim to Apple’s app reviewers.



Apple continued to reject apps this year for silly — or at very least, inconsistent — reasons. This has cost some developers business, and has cost Apple — traditionally a developer-friendly company — plenty of respect and goodwill from programmers and software companies.

Click here for the 10 dumbest iPhone app rejections →

In many cases, private (or very public) appeals got Apple to reverse its decisions. But some developers — notably, Google — are still trying to convince Apple to approve some of their apps. This despite an FCC investigation into Apple’s treatment of the Google Voice iPhone app.

It’s been such a pain that some developers have publicly announced plans to leave the platform until Apple makes major changes. (Some have even called to an end to the app review process altogether; unlikely, given Apple’s desire to keep security tight.) Either way, it’s not something Apple should ignore.

Why does this matter? The App Store is still one of Apple’s major advantages over rival smartphone platforms, such as RIM’s BlackBerry, Google’s Android, or Palm’s WebOS. It’s an advantage Apple can’t afford to lose. So it’s important that Apple continue to improve its app review process and patch its relationships with developers.

The good news: Things seem to be getting better.

For example, the company has reportedly become more lenient in some developers’ use (or misuse) of private code that Apple doesn’t want third-party programmers to use, and bans from the App Store. Rather than rejecting some of these apps outright, Apple is now reportedly telling developers to fix the offending code in an update. So that’s progress.

Let’s hope more progress gets done in 2010, so developers have a more predictable, reliable way to publish their apps. Especially in areas where subjective judgment calls about obscenity and free speech — a recurring problem among App Store rejections — have been inconsistent and often puzzling.

We’ve gathered 10 of the dumbest rejections Apple has issued thus far. Many of them were later accepted on appeal with minor alterations or none at all, but not before a delay and a lot of extra work. (And embarrassment for Apple.) Let us know if we missed any!

