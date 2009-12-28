Apple's 10 Dumbest iPhone App Rejections

While 2009 was generally another awesome year for Apple’s iPhone App Store, it was another trying year for some iPhone developers, who found themselves victim to Apple’s app reviewers.
Apple continued to reject apps this year for silly — or at very least, inconsistent — reasons. This has cost some developers business, and has cost Apple — traditionally a developer-friendly company — plenty of respect and goodwill from programmers and software companies.
Click here for the 10 dumbest iPhone app rejections →
In many cases, private (or very public) appeals got Apple to reverse its decisions. But some developers — notably, Google — are still trying to convince Apple to approve some of their apps. This despite an FCC investigation into Apple’s treatment of the Google Voice iPhone app.
It’s been such a pain that some developers have publicly announced plans to leave the platform until Apple makes major changes. (Some have even called to an end to the app review process altogether; unlikely, given Apple’s desire to keep security tight.) Either way, it’s not something Apple should ignore.
Why does this matter? The App Store is still one of Apple’s major advantages over rival smartphone platforms, such as RIM’s BlackBerry, Google’s Android, or Palm’s WebOS. It’s an advantage Apple can’t afford to lose. So it’s important that Apple continue to improve its app review process and patch its relationships with developers.
The good news: Things seem to be getting better.
For example, the company has reportedly become more lenient in some developers’ use (or misuse) of private code that Apple doesn’t want third-party programmers to use, and bans from the App Store. Rather than rejecting some of these apps outright, Apple is now reportedly telling developers to fix the offending code in an update. So that’s progress.
Let’s hope more progress gets done in 2010, so developers have a more predictable, reliable way to publish their apps. Especially in areas where subjective judgment calls about obscenity and free speech — a recurring problem among App Store rejections — have been inconsistent and often puzzling.
We’ve gathered 10 of the dumbest rejections Apple has issued thus far. Many of them were later accepted on appeal with minor alterations or none at all, but not before a delay and a lot of extra work. (And embarrassment for Apple.) Let us know if we missed any!
Click here for the 10 dumbest iPhone app rejections →
photo courtesy of Nick Ogawa
This image, along with jokes about Hitler and Michael Richards, earned a rejection for the app from online e-card company Someecards.
Banning satire that makes fun of evil, rather than endorsing it, is silly. But Apple's biggest mistake here was angering TechCrunch, which deemed the move hypocritical, and has posted about it several times since.
App Store link ($0.99)
Apple rejected this app -- which lets people call their congress representative to ask for health care reform -- because it was 'politically charged.' As Apple-watcher John Gruber lamented, 'It's the blatant inconsistency that grates -- there are far more 'politically charged' apps already in the App Store.'
App Store link (free)
Bobble Rep is just the sort of thing the image-conscious app-censors should want in their store. It's a database of contact information for every member of the United States Congress. Users can find out who their representative is via ZIP Code or GPS.
Helping citizens take part in the democratic process -- what could be more wholesome than that? Unfortunately, the app's creators decided to make their database more user-friendly and entertaining by illustrating each legislator's entry with a bobble head illustration. Apple saw this as 'ridiculing public figures'. As you can see, it's pretty shocking stuff.
App Store link ($0.99)
If there's one company that respects -- and rewards -- developers for keeping their app design consistent with official and unofficial guidelines, it's Apple. So it was extra confusing when Apple neglected and rejected an update to the Chess Wars app because its chat bubbles looked too much like the ones for Apple's text messaging app.
More in developer Joe Stump's memorable essay, titled 'Pass the lubricant as we're getting fucked by Apple too'
App Store link ($0.99)
Is this image familiar to you?
Apparently, Shepard Fairey's famous Hope poster was news to at least one person on Apple's app-screening team. Start Mobile's app showcasing its collection of wallpaper images was rejected on the strength of the ubiquitous Obama image. Why? Because, Apple said in its rejection notice, it violated the rule prohibiting 'ridiculing public figures'.
After all, Obama's face is not blue and red.
App Store link (free)
Apple's handling of the Google Voice app was hardly the most outrageous moment in the history of the app-review process, but it was certainly the one that attracted the most bad press.
Apple denied (to the FCC) it ever rejected the app. Google disputes that. Many commentators, most notably and vigorously Michael Arrington, have said Apple was clearly lying. Whatever the truth of the matter, Apple didn't do its PR department any favours here. The app remains missing.
Also missing: The app for Google Latitude, Google's map-based social networking service. Apparently Apple thought it would be too confusing for a Google Maps app to exist separately from the iPhone's built-in Maps app.
The makers of Tweetie, a popular Twitter client for the iPhone, had no trouble getting the first few versions of their application approved. It was a surprise, then, when version 1.3 was rejected for obscenity.
Why did the folks at Tweetie add swear words to their program? Actually, they didn't. But something crude happened to be trending on Twitter at the time the app was submitted for review. Of course, there were plenty of other approved Twitter clients out there, none of which did anything about the fact that people can swear on Twitter. But the folks who review these apps don't have the luxury of thinking things through; they have a truckload of apps to get through every day. They saw a swear, and they knew just what to do.
App Store link ($2.99)
Whatever else you might think about Apple's app rejectors, you can't say they aren't putting in some serious effort. Rejecting Convertbot, an app for doing unit-conversions, took some serious work.
Developers are not allowed to use any images that duplicate or closely resemble any of Apple's own icons, as this might confuse users. Some hyper-vigilant app-screener noticed that Convertbot's time icon looked somewhat like the iPhone's 'Recents' icon.
Users who thought they had magically exited the Convertbot app and gone into their call logs would be puzzled when they ended up doing time conversions instead of looking at their most recent calls.
App Store link ($0.99)
It doesn't get much more innocuous than an app for reading out of print books from Project Gutenberg. So how did Eucalyptus run afoul of the app store's censors?
One of Apple's diligent prudes discovered that the Kama Sutra was among the books Eucalyptus could access. Ancient classic be damned, that sort of thing just won't do. After some back and forth, the app was eventually approved, but with a 17+ rating.
App Store link ($5.99)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.