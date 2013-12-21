App Santa Has Arrived! The 15 Hottest IPhone Apps Are Super Cheap TODAY Only

Beginning today, the top 15 most popular apps in the App Store are on sale at huge discounts right before the holidays, as part of a campaign known as App Santa.(We first saw this on 9to5Mac.)
The discounts only last today so now is the perfect time to download these apps or give them to someone else as a gift.
Here are the apps on sale:
- 1Password – $9.99
- Tweetbot 3 – $1.99
- Launch Center Pro – $2.99
- Perfect Weather – $1.99
- Calendars 5 – $2.99
- Clear+ – $1.99
- Mileage Log + – $4.99
- Vesper – $2.99
- Delivery Status – $2.99
- Scanner Pro – $2.99
- PCalc – $6.99
- Day One – $2.99
- Printer Pro – $2.99
- PDF Converter – $2.99
- Screens VNC – $14.99
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.