iPhone App Download Traffic Is 2X What It Was Last Christmas, Says "Tap Tap Revenge" Maker

Disney’s Tapulous studio, the makers of the “Tap Tap Revenge 4” game for the iPhone and iPod touch, is having another huge Christmas. And it looks like it’s a big Christmas for the iPhone app economy in general.TTR4 has been the #1 free app for several days, and is cranking in the downloads.



Tapulous tells us that peak Christmas downloads reached 45,000 per hour, and that holiday download traffic is twice the levels of last year. (It also boasts that TTR4 is the #1 app in 37 countries, so that gives you an idea of what it’s like to truly be at the peak of downloads and activations.)

Disney acquired Tapulous earlier this year, making it one of the companies who did the coolest stuff for the iPhone and iPad this year.

