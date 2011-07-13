The Truth About Developing For iPhone And Android

Brad Feld

We just had lunch with a bunch of entrepreneurs and VCs in Paris, including Foundry Group VC Brad Feld, and one of the topics that came up was mobile distribution, namely: should you develop for iPhone or Android first? Brad Feld’s take: it doesn’t matter.



The reason it doesn’t matter, Feld said, is that both platforms now have enough reach now.

Monetization is still better on the iPhone, Feld granted, so if you want to sell your apps, at least in the short term you should focus on iOS, but that’s it.

A lot of people have been saying for a very long time that the iPhone is a much better platform than Android, and it’s pretty striking that things have come so far so fast.

Keep in mind that Feld is a co-founder of TechStars, so his opinion carries weight with dozens of startups, and a board member of Zynga, whose big next growth market is mobile.

iOS may be technically a better platform than Android in terms of easiness to program and to transact, but Android is growing so fast that it basically doesn’t matter anymore.

