Apple's YEAR-OLD iPhone 4 Is Still The Top-Selling Smartphone

Apple’s iPhone 4 turns a year old on Friday, but it’s still outselling brand new Android phones at most U.S. mobile phone retailers polled by BTIG Research (registration required).



In a “quick check” of 250 AT&T and Verizon Wireless stores by BTIG’s Walter Piecyk and team, some 58% of stores said the iPhone was their best-selling phone, while 21% said an Android phone was on top, and 20% said they were about the same. About 1% said “other.”

The iPhone was stronger at AT&T stores than at Verizon stores, but even slightly more than half of Verizon stores said the iPhone was their best seller.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. The iPhone 4 and iPhone 3GS were the top-selling smartphones in the U.S. in Q1, according to NPD Group.

But it shows that even a year-old (and two-year-old) Apple device can compete with the latest and greatest Android phones, at least head-to-head.

Apple should see another spike later this year when the new iPhone goes on sale, likely by the end of September.

Photo: BTIG Research

