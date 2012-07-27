Here Are More Leaked Photos Of Apple's Early iPhone And iPad Prototypes

iPhone prototype

Another batch of early iPhone and iPad prototypes have leaked out as part of Apple and Samsung’s legal battle.The latest photos come from BuzzFeed and The Verge and show Apple considered including a kickstand in the first iPad and eliminating corners on the iPhone.

There’s also an iPhone prototype that looks almost like an old iPod Mini.

Check out the gallery below to see the photos.

No corners? Weird.

Here's the back

One early iPad prototype had a kickstand.

Here's the front of the kickstand iPad

This iPhone prototype seems way to tall and skinny.

Two more early iPhone prototypes. The one on the right looks a lot like the old iPod Mini.

