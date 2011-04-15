15 Wacky And Useful Add-On Gadgets For The iPhone And iPad

Apple’s iPhone App Store has been a runaway success — probably more than Apple ever imagined it would be.
But getting other companies to make hardware add-ons for the iPhone hasn’t gone as well.
While Apple made tools available for companies a couple years ago to make gadgets that hook into the iPhone, there just haven’t been that many.
And those that do exist haven’t really taken off yet. Have you ever seen someone using their iPhone as a TV remote or as a blood pressure monitor?
There is one promising lead, though: Using the iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad as a payment terminal, via add-ons like the Square credit card reader. Apple itself is even using the iPod touch as a point-of-sale device in its retail stores. This is a situation where the Apple hardware is actually cheaper than making custom electronics, so it might work.
Other hardware projects, such as making game pad accessories, seem more far-fetched. But maybe someone will come up with something awesome and it will take off.
Square and other mobile payments products allow you to perform credit card transactions on your iPhone or iPad.
Square uses the headphone jack, while rival services from other companies use the iPhone dock connector.
The iCade gaming cabinet for your iPad apparently isn't a joke after all.
We'll have to see how this hooks into games, though. Would a device like this ever become popular enough that game developers support it by default?
For $49.95, you can buy an infrared dongle from L5 that lets you turn your iPhone into a universal TV remote.
Yet another way to turn your iPhone or iPad into the backbone of your music-making experience, the Piano 2 Go is a velocity-sensitive keyboard suitable for hobbyists and professionals.
Sanofi-Aventis has rolled out a straightforward glucose meter called the iBGStar that uses a peripheral and app to help diabetics stay on top of their health. FDA approval is pending.
The Pedal Brain is an advanced cycling computer for serious bikers. It will calculate power, track distance, and even help coach you as you ride. It's available for a monthly fee that ranges from $0 to $48.
WakeMate will monitor your sleep cycles and sound your alarm when you're closest to your waking state. The idea is that you could sleep less and feel better upon waking up.
You can turn your iPhone into an electronic wallet of sorts with the iCarte using its Near Field Communication (NFC) and RFID capabilities. It's like always having your debit and credit card with you.
This heart rate monitor interfaces with your iPhone, and it even automatically syncs with some treadmills.
One of the most curious of the bunch, Life Technologies released the Ion Personal Genome Machine. It's designed for research use and 'not intended for animal or human therapeutic or diagnostic use.'
It also looks like it should be able to do its job without the iPhone.
It's not yet commercially available, but the CP Design's gPod interfaces with the iPhone's 30-pin connector and turns it into a handy gaming device with tactile buttons.
VeriFone, the giant payment processing company, also has a credit card reader for the iPhone.
Unlike Square, it uses the iPhone sync jack at the bottom of your phone, not the headphone jack.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.