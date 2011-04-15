15 Wacky And Useful Add-On Gadgets For The iPhone And iPad

Apple’s iPhone App Store has been a runaway success — probably more than Apple ever imagined it would be.



But getting other companies to make hardware add-ons for the iPhone hasn’t gone as well.

While Apple made tools available for companies a couple years ago to make gadgets that hook into the iPhone, there just haven’t been that many.

And those that do exist haven’t really taken off yet. Have you ever seen someone using their iPhone as a TV remote or as a blood pressure monitor?

There is one promising lead, though: Using the iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad as a payment terminal, via add-ons like the Square credit card reader. Apple itself is even using the iPod touch as a point-of-sale device in its retail stores. This is a situation where the Apple hardware is actually cheaper than making custom electronics, so it might work.

Other hardware projects, such as making game pad accessories, seem more far-fetched. But maybe someone will come up with something awesome and it will take off.

