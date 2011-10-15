AT&T Customers Are Having Huge Problems Activating Their New iPhones Today

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

We’re hearing that several AT&T customers are having a difficult time getting their new iPhone 4S to activate on AT&T today.For the fifth year in a row, AT&T’s servers have been slammed with so many people trying to activate their iPhones at the same time.



On Twitter we’ve read about wait times ranging from 15 minutes to two hours for the activation to go through.

In one case, we saw a tweet where an AT&T rep told a customer he would have to wait 24-48 hours for his iPhone to activate. (We’ve since been updated that this user was able to activate his phone, and AT&T reps aren’t supposed to say the wait is 24-48 hours to customers.)

There are a few complaints about slow activation times on Sprint and Verizon, but the vast majority are about AT&T.

To see for yourself, Gizmodo created this handy search on Twitter.

Why is this bad? Because your iPhone is a brick until the activation goes through.

We’re in contact with AT&T reps and still waiting on a statement.

UPDATE: We finally heard back from AT&T. They said today is a record day for activations, but did not comment on how long it will take customers to get their phones working. Here’s the full statement:

As of 4:30 pm ET today, AT&T had already activated a record number of iPhones on our network – and is on-track to double our previous record for activations on a single day. These record volumes may produce slower activations for some customers, though our systems continue to run at record levels.

