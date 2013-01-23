The iPhone Reportedly Accounted For 51% Of U.S. Smartphone Sales Last Quarter

Dylan Love
iphone fall

Photo: Macgasm

Kantar analyst Mary-Ann Parlato reports that in the last quarter of 2012, the iPhone accounted for 51.2% of all US smartphone sales.In the same timeframe, Android and Windows Phone were responsible for 44.8% and 2.6% of sales in the U.S., respectively.

Parlato also writes that 36% of those buying an iPhone are switching from another smartphone platform, predominantly Android.

Android remains the most popular smartphone platform worldwide.

