10 iPhone Accessories We'd Love To Have

As the commercial goes “If you don’t have an iPhone…you don’t have an iPhone.”



After almost four years, it seems like there’s nothing the iPhone can’t do now. It’s a turn-by-turn GPS, portable gaming system, and even a portable hard drive.

By now we’ve seen the iPhone turned into just about everything possible. (Including a meat thermometer).

But sky’s the limit with the world’s most popular smartphone. We pooled together some ideas for iPhone accessories we’d love to see.

TV Tuner for shows on the go There are plenty of ways to stream video to your iPhone with services like Netflix and Hulu Plus, but we'd love to see someone come up with a way for us to watch live TV. A USB printer that you don't need AirPrint for Apple's AirPrint is a neat feature, but it only works with a handful of printers right now. We'd love to see a mini printer that can link to the iPhone via USB or Wi-Fi for printing. A tire pressure gauge in case you're stuck on the road Besides being cool, this might have some practical purposes: Keep a long-term diary of your tire pressure, alert other nearby drivers of road hazards, message AAA directly with your GPS coordinates. An electric shaver for lazy packers Here we might argue for some sort of high-tech 3D facial analysis software, or a social best-shave game. But this could also work for ultra-light packers. With an iPhone and a Braun shaver add-on, you might be able to go on a business trip with no other electronics, if you really wanted to. iPhone binoculars would turn your phone into a viewfinder Digital binoculars are cool. But imagine hooking them up and using your iPhone as a viewfinder for others to see in the distance too. A Nintendo Wii controller Why should you have to lug extra Wii remotes to your friend's house when you can just take your iPhone? The phone could connect to the Wii via Bluetooth or other dongle. And thanks to its accelerometer and gyroscope, the iPhone 4 can handle anything the Wii remote can. A laser pointer for presentations We found some sketchy looking laser pointer add-ons for the iPhone. But we'd love to see a mainstream one with it's own app in the App Store. Imagine using your phone to control your PowerPoint and point to what you're talking about. An indestructable case that protects your screen We've had this happen to us. Your iPhone drops, screen down, on the hard cement and shatters the glass. We wish someone would come up with a foolproof case that protects your phone from anything. Smudge-proof spray It's impossible to protect your phone from smudges. Even if you get one of those screen protector films, that just gets smudged instead. We wish someone would come up with a screen protector spray that repels the oil from your fingers and keeps your phone smudge-free. An easy, do-it-yourself battery replacement tool Unless you have the technical know-how, the iPhone's battery is stuck. If your battery starts to lose its charging capacity, you're forced to take it into the Apple Store or other specialist for a replacement. We'd love to see an easy, do-it-yourself solution that removes the iPhone's casing and lets you pop in your own battery. Now check out some REAL iPhone accessories... Click here to see accessories for the Verizon iPhone 4 >

