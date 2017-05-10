We just got another sign that the iPhone 8 might be seriously delayed

Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews An unofficial render showing how the iPhone 8 might look, based on leaks.

We just got another sign that the release of the eagerly anticipated iPhone 8 might be delayed this year.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable analyst with sources in Apple’s supply chain, says there’s increasing potential for a “worst case scenario” that could see Apple’s next flagship smartphone delayed by months, according to AppleInsider.

2017 is the tenth anniversary of the launch of the iPhone, and Apple has big things planned. Alongside the expected release of the iPhone 7s, Apple is believed to be bringing out a high-end “iPhone 8” that will have significant new features including an almost edge-to-edge screen with a fingerprint scanner built in, a new camera with augmented reality capabilities, and wireless charging.

But it sounds like production issues might cause delays — a deeply frustrating setback for Apple (and customers).

The Cupertino, California, technology giant is notoriously secretive, almost never commenting on upcoming products before their official announcement. So don’t expect it to confirm or deny any of this.

Benjamin Geskin/Twitter An alleged dummy model of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 (or “iPhone Edition” or “iPhone X,” depending on rumours) is supposedly selling for more than a traditional iPhone — upwards of $US1,000. However, there have been whisperings for a while that problems with producing the phone and its more advanced components could cause headaches for the launch.

Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that “production ramp-up of OLED iPhone could be delayed to as late as October-November compared to the usual ramp-up period of August-September, due to increased production difficulty.” Per AppleInsider, he now thinks that “worst case scenario” is more likely.

As a result, the iPhone 8 might still be announced in September at Apple’s annual launch event alongside the iPhone 7s. But while the 7s will become available immediately, the 8 may not go on sale for months afterwards.

And even once it does hit the shelves, it might still be hard to find. “Severe supply shortages may persist for a while after the new models are launched, capping total shipments of new iPhones in 2H17F,” the analyst said.

