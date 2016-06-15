The iPhone 7 will be a snoozer -- but just wait for the iPhone 8 'super cycle'

Nathan McAlone
The evidence has been piling up that the iPhone 7 will be a snoozer and only show modest improvements over the 6S. But just wait for the iPhone 8, which analysts at Credit Suisse predict will be a “super cycle.”

In a note on Wednesday, the analysts wrote that the iPhone 8 will potentially come in September 2017, and include an impressive array of new features and upgrades.

Here is a rundown of what they expect:

  • OLED screen
  • Full glass display
  • No “home button”
  • Enhanced “Taptic Engine” (responsible for different types of vibrations)
  • Improved camera
  • Wireless charging

The analysts think that this should kickstart the replacement cycle and convince a lot of people to make the upgrade, which is good news for Apple investors, since the prospect of lengthening replacement cycles have been a cause for concern.

But that’s still a long way off.

Here is what the analysts expect you should see in the iPhone 7 (“muted cycle”):

  • Thinner
  • More storage
  • Dual camera for Plus

However, there could be a few more improvements as well. According to a Nikkei report last month, the big changes to this year’s iPhone will be:

  • A better camera
  • Water resistance
  • Larger battery
  • No headphone jack
  • A “high-end version” with photo “correction functions” — likely the dual-lens camera that’s been rumoured.

