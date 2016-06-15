The iPhone 7 will be a snoozer -- but just wait for the iPhone 8 'super cycle'

The evidence has been piling up that the iPhone 7 will be a snoozer and only show modest improvements over the 6S. But just wait for the iPhone 8, which analysts at Credit Suisse predict will be a “super cycle.”

In a note on Wednesday, the analysts wrote that the iPhone 8 will potentially come in September 2017, and include an impressive array of new features and upgrades.

Here is a rundown of what they expect:

OLED screen

Full glass display

No “home button”

Enhanced “Taptic Engine” (responsible for different types of vibrations)

Improved camera

Wireless charging

The analysts think that this should kickstart the replacement cycle and convince a lot of people to make the upgrade, which is good news for Apple investors, since the prospect of lengthening replacement cycles have been a cause for concern.

But that’s still a long way off.

Here is what the analysts expect you should see in the iPhone 7 (“muted cycle”):

Thinner

More storage

Dual camera for Plus

However, there could be a few more improvements as well. According to a Nikkei report last month, the big changes to this year’s iPhone will be:

A better camera

Water resistance

Larger battery

No headphone jack

A “high-end version” with photo “correction functions” — likely the dual-lens camera that’s been rumoured.

