The completely redesigned iPhone 8 could cost a boatload

YouTube/ConceptsiPhone A concept drawing of Apple’s upcoming iPhone by a fan.

It’s time to start saving if you hope to purchase Apple’s next iPhone, which is expected to launch this spring with a new design.

The upcoming “special 10th anniversary edition” of the iPhone is expected to cost more than AUD$1,500, reports Fast Company’s Mark Sullivan, in a report that lines up with many of the rumours coming out of Apple’s Asian supply chain.

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones next year. The most expensive of the three phones will have a new kind of screen, called OLED, that has better battery efficiency and darker blacks.

That’s the phone Apple fans will want — but it sounds like it will cost you. The iPhone 7 starts at $1,079. It’s also entirely possible that supply will be short at launch.

Here’s what Sullivan says the iPhone 8 (possibly called the iPhone X) will have:

A 5.8-inch OLED screen

Sides made out of “forged stainless steel,” with a back made out of glass, corroborating KGI Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The home button and fingerprint sensor will be built into the screen, which will stretch from edge-to-edge. Fast Company says that even the power and volume buttons could be removed from the device.

A double camera, like is found on the iPhone 7 Plus.

New 3D sensing technology supplied by Lumentum. A source with knowledge of Lumentum’s business previously told Business Insider that Lumentum was one of the 3D sensing suppliers for Apple’s upcoming iPhone.

A launch date in the fall, likely September, as usual.

Check out the full report over at Fast Company.

