All of the new iPhones next year could be capable of wireless charging

The iPhone launching in 2017, possibly called the iPhone 8, will include wireless charging, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in an “Apple Insight” note distributed to investors.

The Apple Watch is already capable of wireless charging through a puck-like induction pad. Samsung’s high-end phones have sported induction charging recently as well.

The big question is whether Apple will include a wireless charger in the box with next year’s iPhone, or whether it will be an accessory that is sold separately.

Pegatron will be assembling the wireless chargers, according to the note seen by 9to5Mac.

Last week, Kuo laid out the current plan the Asian supply chain is hearing for next year’s iPhone, which is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2017.

“We predict three new iPhone models will be launched in 2017: 5.1-5.2″ OLED, 4.7″ TFT-LCD, and 5.5″ TFT-LCD,” Kuo wrote. All three models will be partially made out of glass casing, to enable wireless charging.

TFT-LCD is the current screen technology that iPhones use. OLED is a next-generation screen technology with deeper blacks and more accurate colours.

The highest-end iPhone will be the 5.1-inch OLED phone, with a “new look” stemming from a virtual home button and fingerprint.

Here are more rumours and details about next year’s iPhone.

NOW WATCH: What those tiny rivets on your jeans are for



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.