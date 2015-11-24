7 things we want to see in the iPhone 7

The iPhone 6S may have just launched, but we’re already hearing whispers about Apple’s plans for the next iPhone. So far, there aren’t too many details.

But if we had it our way, here are seven things Apple would add to the next iPhone.

Better battery life Will Wei/Business Insider For years, Apple has kept the iPhone battery life pretty much the same: 'all day' is the term the company regularly uses. It seems like Apple prefers to make its devices thinner, instead of leaving room for a larger battery. But we'd rather have a slightly thicker phone if it means we can get more battery life. Wireless charging Lisa Eadicicco How great would it be to just plop your iPhone down on a charging pad and get a little extra juice? Other phones like the Samsung Galaxy S6 offer wireless charging, but we have yet to see it in the iPhone. It'd be especially useful now that more public places like Starbucks are installing wireless chargers. Quick charging Will Wei/Business Insider What if you're pressed for time, but still need to charge your iPhone? Unlike other smartphones, the current iPhone doesn't have a 'quick charge' feature that can give you a lot more battery life in a short amount of time. It'd be a great feature for the iPhone 7. More storage in the entry-level model Christian Marquardt/Getty Images Sorry Apple, but 16 GB just isn't enough. Hopefully the next iPhone catches up to other smartphones and starts offering 32 GB of storage at a minimum. A shatterproof screen Getty Images While the iPhone is pretty fragile, other smartphones, like the new Motorola Droid Turbo 2, have screens that are less likely to crack when you drop them. Let users hide or remove apps Screenshot Apple preloads a lot of apps on the iPhone. And there's a better alternative for just about every one. Instead of hiding them in a junk folder, it'd be great if Apple let users delete them or at least keep them hidden from the home screen. A smaller footprint Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Other smartphone makers have proved you can have a large screen without making the phone itself too big. For example, the latest Galaxy Note 5 (shown here) has a slightly larger screen than the iPhone 6S Plus, but its overall footprint is smaller. It would be great if Apple could do the same with the next iPhone.

