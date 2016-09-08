Apple's new iPhone 7 is water resistant, not water proof -- and there's a big difference

The iPhone 7 is officially water-resistant, but make sure to note that it’s not water PROOF.

That means you shouldn’t take it into a pool or other body of water to try and take cool under-water shots with the iPhone 7’s fancy new cameras.

During its iPhone event on Wednesday Apple said the iPhone 7 has IP67 water-resistance, which means it’s technically capable of working down to one meter (about 3.3 feet) under water for up to 30 minutes.

That should be plenty for accidental drops in sinks and toilets, and you’re probably fine if you want to read Business Insider in the shower or in the rain. However, you might want to keep the iPhone 7 somewhere safe when you’re around a pool just in case someone decides to push you in.

Still, Apple won’t cover water damage on the iPhone 7 under the warranty, so you’re better off keeping it out of water when you can.

If it were water PROOF, the phone could potentially go a lot deeper and last a lot longer under water. But it’s not, so don’t take it diving.

