Apple's new software update just dropped a big hint about the features we might see in the iPhone 7's camera

For months, rumours and reports have suggested that the camera will be one of the biggest changes we see in the next iPhone. Now, we have more evidence that this may indeed be the case.

Developer Hazma Sood, who has posted accurate information about iOS updates in the past, just made an interesting observation regarding iOS 9.

Sood spotted some code that hints a few new features could be coming to the iPhone’s front facing camera, including the ability to capture 1080p video, shoot in 240 frames-per-second slow motion, capture panoramic images, and a new flash.

This would be a big step up for the iPhone’s FaceTime camera — the front camera on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus only capture video in 720p, and doesn’t support shooting slow motion video or panoramic photos. There’s no flash on the front facing camera either.

Here’s the tweet from Sood, which shows a screenshot of the code that hints at these features:

iOS 9 is hinting at future device front cameras having: 1080p resolution, 240fps slow mo, panoramic capture, flash pic.twitter.com/NkMjdsUZEX

— Hamza Sood (@hamzasood) June 10, 2015

And here’s a clearer photo of the code:

This isn’t the first time Sood has found nuggets about Apple’s upcoming products in code. Earlier this year, before the Apple Watch was available, he published screenshots showing what the Activity app looks like.

It’s not too surprising to hear that Apple may be making some big improvements to the iPhone’s front facing camera. Most of the iPhone’s competitors come with more advanced camera sensors on the front of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy S6, for example, comes with a 5-megapixel front facing camera compared to the iPhone’s 1.2-megapixel front camera.

We’ll have to wait for Apple to officially announce its next iPhone, which is rumoured to be called the iPhone 6s or iPhone 7, to know for sure. But, many have reported that Apple is planning some significant changes when it comes to the iPhone’s camera. Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities predicts that the next iPhone will come with a new 12-megapixel main camera, which would be a step up from the current iPhone’s 8-megapixel camera. John Gruber of Daring Fireball also reported that the next iPhone would have the “biggest camera jump ever.”

