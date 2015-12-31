We're starting to get a clear idea about what Apple has planned for the iPhone 7

An iPhone 6 is dropped in water.

Home button out, headphone jack out. (Maybe.) So what's in?

Apple analyst Gene Munster thinks a screen upgrade is on the cards, making the device tougher. He reckons Apple could use sapphire for the screen of the iPhone 7, as 'has long been rumoured.' Apple already uses sapphire for the screen in some Apple Watch models.

Sapphire is extremely tough (hence why it's used in watches), so the change would make the iPhone less likely to shatter when dropped or hit.

There have been recent reports that Apple is looking to use OLED technology in future iPhones. But this shift is expected to happen in 2018 -- for the iPhone 8.

There have also long been rumours that Apple is interested in building its own screen, but the latest report from The Electronic Times suggests that LG and Samsung will manufacture the screen for the iPhone 7.

Battery life is a perennial concern for just about every smartphone on the market.

As Munster says: 'Another area on which we believe Apple may focus is battery life. Looking at Macs over the past few years, Apple has close to doubled battery life for its MacBook line up (largely 5 hour battery to ~10 hours). It has achieved this through more efficient processors and software. We believe battery life is one of the biggest areas of potential improvement and one that might be most welcomed by customers.'

One of the wilder theories about the iPhone 7 is that it could be waterproof. The iPhone 6S is significantly more resistant to water than previous models -- one YouTuber even left his two devices underwater for an hour to prove it. This has sparked some speculation that Apple could take it one stage further with the iPhone 7 and openly advertise it as a waterproof phone.

This week, a report from the Commercial Times claimed that Apple is actively looking into waterproofing the next iPhone, and is looking into using new 'compound materials' as a way to make it possible.

Apple has also been granted a patent for 'self-healing' technology that could seal device ports and make them waterproof. (Although not every patent the company applies for makes it into a finished product.)

And there have been high-end waterproof smartphones before, albeit not from Apple. Samsung's Galaxy S5 was waterproof. And Apple now has experience making water-resistant devices: The Apple Watch has an IPX7 rating, which translates into submersion in a meter of water for half an hour.

Thanks to the omission of the headphone jack, the iPhone 7 could be even thinner than its predecessors. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-respected analyst for KGI Securities, thinks it might be the slimmest iPhone ever. In a research note seen by Apple Insider, he pegs the forthcoming device's size as between 6 and 6.5 millimetres thick -- down from 7.3 millimetres and 7.1 millimetres for the 6S and 6S Plus.

The distinctive antenna bands on the iPhone may disappear, too. The unconfirmed report from Commercial Times claiming the next iPhone will be waterproof suggests that that the 'compound material' Apple is apparently experimenting with could let it hide the antenna bands.

It sounds like Intel is building the guts of the device. In October, VentureBeat reported that Intel 'has 1,000 people working on chips for the iPhone.' At the time, the tech site said it didn't think the contract had been signed, but that it was looking likely 'if Intel continues to hit its project milestones.'

It could even track where you're looking. Apple has been granted multiple patents in eye-tracking technology that would let its devices use their cameras to see exactly what you're looking at and change the display accordingly -- not displaying notifications when you're not looking, for example.

But Apple patents numerous ideas that never make their way into a finished product, so they're not a surefire indicator of what lies ahead for the company.