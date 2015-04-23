Everything we know about the iPhone 7 so far

We won’t know exactly what Apple has in store for it’s next iPhone until September.
Even though that’s still about five months away, various leaks and notes from analysts have painted a picture of what we might be able to expect from the successor to the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
Based on what we’ve heard, it sounds like the changes will focus more on enhancing features like the camera rather than redesigning what the phone looks like.
The next iPhone may be so significantly different than the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus that Apple could call it the iPhone 7, not the iPhone 6s. At least that's what Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities believes, which he wrote in a note earlier this month.
Kuo also believes that Apple will stick to the sizes it introduced in September, and will offer the next iPhone in both 4.7 and 5.5-inch variants too.
Taiwanese publication Digitimes reports that Apple is planning to release three iPhones: a 4.7-inch phone, a 5.5-inch model, and a new 4-inch iPhone. It's unclear how this 4-inch phone would fit into Apple's current iPhone lineup, and how it would be branded. Digitimes also has a mixed track record, so this report may be bogus.
Apple is reportedly testing a new pink colour option for iPhones, according to The Wall Street Journal. There's no indication that this will ever come to the market, but if Apple is actually experimenting with a new colour it's possible we'll see it on the next iPhone.
One of the more plausible rumours seems to be that the next iPhone's camera will get a big improvement. Blogger John Gruber said he heard that the next iPhone will have the 'biggest camera jump ever.' Apple also recently acquired Israel-based camera company LinX for an estimated $US20 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. LinX's technology could help the iPhone take clearer photos in low-light conditions, reduce noise, and add other improvements, according to an analyst note from Macquarie Research.
In fact, LinX's technology may even allow you to add 3-D effects to photos taken with the iPhone, according to the note from Macquarie. Specifically, the note says it could enable '3-D object modelling' and that the next iPhone could come with a 'duo camera.' This essentially means the phone would come with more than one camera sensor so that it could capture depth-of-field images. This sounds a lot like the camera on the HTC One M8.
The next iPhone will come with Apple's Force Touch technology that debuted in the new MacBook and Apple Watch, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Force Touch technology in the so-called iPhone 7 will be different from what is in Apple's other recent products, according to Kuo. He doesn't think it will detect pressure like the sensor in the new MacBook's trackpad, but rather it will sense 'contact area on which the finger touches the screen to decide how big the pressure is.'
Apple usually upgrades the processor in its iPhones, so there's a big chance we'll see some performance improvements in the next iPhone, too. We have yet to hear any rumours or insight on exactly what types of enhancements to expect, but Bloomberg reported that Apple has chosen Samsung over Taiwan Semiconductor to produce its new iPhone chips.
One of the biggest rumours surrounding iOS 9 is that it will come with Apple's much-anticipated music service powered by Beats Music. The streaming music service is said to cost $US7.99 per month and will let you play any song on demand, like Spotify. Apple is reportedly trying to court artists like Taylor Swift and Florence and the Machine to release exclusive tracks on its platform.
