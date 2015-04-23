Everything we know about the iPhone 7 so far

We won’t know exactly what Apple has in store for it’s next iPhone until September.

Even though that’s still about five months away, various leaks and notes from analysts have painted a picture of what we might be able to expect from the successor to the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

Based on what we’ve heard, it sounds like the changes will focus more on enhancing features like the camera rather than redesigning what the phone looks like.

