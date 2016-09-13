REVIEW ROUNDUP: Here's what people think of the iPhone 7

iPhone 7 reviews are out! Apple gave review units to a selection of journalists to take out before the device is released on September 16.

Here’s what people are saying:

The Verge: “There’s really no getting around it: the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus look more or less exactly like the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus from 2014.”

Business Insider: “Headphone jacks aside, there’s very little else that will shock you about the iPhone 7. In fact, that might be deliberate. It looks almost exactly like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6 before it, more like an iPhone 6ss than a brand-new generation of iPhone. Almost all of the new improvements are great — from the camera to the new home button — but they’re also largely invisible.”

Mashable: “Apple didn’t make the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus any larger than the last models, but they clearly gained a little battery space by dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack.”

Time: “The iPhone 7 may be evidence that gone are the days when a new smartphone could truly wow the world. After all, there’s only so much functionality you can pack in these devices before you enter the realm of the superfluous.”

Engadget: “Jet black, meanwhile, is at once lovely and a bit of a bummer. When I say lovely, I really mean it: The moment I touched one, I couldn’t believe it was made of the same 7000 series aluminium as the others. In fact, it doesn’t feel like metal at all, thanks to Apple’s lengthy anodization and polishing process. Jet black iPhone bodies feel just as glossy and slick to the touch as their glass screens, and that unity makes them feel like seamless, cohesive wholes. The entire thing is seriously impressive, even if it feels sort of plasticky.”

