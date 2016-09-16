The iPhone 7 goes on sale today

The iPhone 7 goes on sale around the world today, with Apple Stores opening early at 8am so that dedicated customers can get their hands on the device early.

There was a small queue outside the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London:

Here’s what it looked like when the doors opened at 8am:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.