The iPhone 7 goes on sale today

The iPhone 7 goes on sale around the world today, with Apple Stores opening early at 8am so that dedicated customers can get their hands on the device early.
There was a small queue outside the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London:
Here’s what it looked like when the doors opened at 8am:
