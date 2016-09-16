The iPhone 7 goes on sale today

James Cook, Rob Price

The iPhone 7 goes on sale around the world today, with Apple Stores opening early at 8am so that dedicated customers can get their hands on the device early.

There was a small queue outside the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London:

Apple iPhone 7 launch LondonTwitter/Rob Price

Here’s what it looked like when the doors opened at 8am:

Apple iPhone 7 launch LondonTwitter/Rob Price

