Big, Beautiful Pictures Of What The iPhone 7 Might Look Like

Even though Apple released its new iPhones in September, there is already speculation that the next iPhone redesign — the iPhone 7 — will be even better when it arrives in 2016.

These theoretical mark-ups of the iPhone 7 caught our attention. Nikola Cirkovic, an engineer at the CIRPIS Center of Kragujevac, Serbia, created some renderings and sent them to Business Insider.

Responding to critiques that the iPhone 6 Plus is too big for small hands, Cirkovic’s iPhone 7 has a screen that would fall between the 4.7″ iPhone 6 and the larger 5.5″ 6 Plus, at 5.2″.

Cirkovic has rendered the design the device in white and black, departing from the company’s choices of space grey and silver because he says he misses the beautiful simplicity of the first iPhones.

Although Apple likely would never make the changes Cirkovic suggests, it’s still fun to see his interpretations.

