Big, Beautiful Pictures Of What The iPhone 7 Might Look Like

Even though Apple released its new iPhones in September, there is already speculation that the next iPhone redesign — the iPhone 7 — will be even better when it arrives in 2016.
These theoretical mark-ups of the iPhone 7 caught our attention. Nikola Cirkovic, an engineer at the CIRPIS Center of Kragujevac, Serbia, created some renderings and sent them to Business Insider.
Responding to critiques that the iPhone 6 Plus is too big for small hands, Cirkovic’s iPhone 7 has a screen that would fall between the 4.7″ iPhone 6 and the larger 5.5″ 6 Plus, at 5.2″.
Cirkovic has rendered the design the device in white and black, departing from the company’s choices of space grey and silver because he says he misses the beautiful simplicity of the first iPhones.
Although Apple likely would never make the changes Cirkovic suggests, it’s still fun to see his interpretations.
The two thin lines at the top and bottom of the screen are not just there for looks. They have sensors in them.
The sensors will be able to tell whether the iPhone is in your pocket or on the table. If it is, the screen will stay locked. If the phone is held up and closer to the face, the screen will automatically activate:
Cirkovic got rid of all the side buttons in favour of finger sensors. Instead of a little switch to turn on or off the volume, Cirkovic uses sensors (orange: sound on):
The point of having sensors instead of buttons, like the current iPhone models, is so the phone never turns on when it's in your pocket:
