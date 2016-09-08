Apple just officially revealed the iPhone 7 Plus

Apple revealed the iPhone 7 Plus through a series of deleted tweets on Wednesday.

It’s the higher-end of two new devices. Apple also released a less expensive, smaller iPhone 7 as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Price and release date

The iPhone 7 Plus will start at a 32GB model for $749 and will go on sale on September 16. Pre-orders will begin later today.

Camera

The iPhone 7 Plus is equipped with a totally new kind of camera.

Instead of a single lens, it’s equipped with two lenses. This will allow the camera to take sharper, more colourful photos.

The dual lens camera will only be available on the iPhone 7 Plus, not the smaller iPhone 7.

Specs

The iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen with a 1080 x 1920 screen. That’s the same size as last year’s iPhone 6S.

It’s powered by Apple’s newest A10 chip, which Apple says is faster than last year’s A9.

Water resistance

Another big improvement is that the iPhone 7 Plus will be significantly more waterproof than previous versions. Apple says it’s water-resistant.

