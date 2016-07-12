This leaked iPhone 7 Plus photo reveals a completely new kind of camera

Apple is going to release at least two iPhone 7 models this fall, one with a 4.7-inch screen, and one with a 5.5-inch screen.

Although we’ve seen plenty leaks of the smaller version, the “Plus” or “Pro” model has been much more elusive.

Now, Chinese leakers have posted purported photos of the iPhone 7 Plus — if they’re real, they’re the best look at the iPhone 7 Plus so far, although their provenance is uncertain and sketchy.

Here’s the photo. There’s more at the bottom of the post:

Here’s what to look for in this photo:

Those three dots at the bottom look like a Smart Connector, a new kind of connector that Apple uses on its iPads to connect keyboard cases.

The camera looks completely redesigned, with two lenses, which could enable zoom or virtual reality features that require dual cameras for measuring depth.

In one shot, it looks as if the iPhone won’t have a mute switch anymore. That may be surprising, but Apple has been removing mute switches from its iPads for a couple of years.

In another shot, the home button looks redesigned as well, which indicates perhaps that Apple is moving to a touch-sensitive home button, which would break less often.

Finally, the Apple logo in these photos is a little bit odd — recent iPhone parts have had the Apple logo cut out.

Ultimately, it’s hard to know whether to take these leaked photos seriously because there isn’t a great wealth of information about the iPhone 7 “Plus” — the smaller model is far better known.

But Ming Chi Kuo and other analysts have discussed the possibility of a “Pro” model with a dual-lens camera and smart connector, so these photos do line up with rumours, and iPhones have started to go into production in Asia. Other rumours about this fall’s iPhone include the fact it might not be called the iPhone 7.

