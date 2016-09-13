Everything new in the iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 launches this week.

Want to see what you’re getting? Check out all the new features coming to the iPhone 7 below.

Here's the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It comes in this slick new Jet Black colour. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Jet Black is only available if you buy the 128 GB or 256 GB iPhone 7. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider There's also a new matte black colour, which you can see on the iPhone 7 Plus. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It runs iOS 10, the new iPhone operating system. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The camera has a larger sensor for low-light photos. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 7 Plus has dual cameras for zooming and taking portraits with the bokeh effect. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Here's how you zoom. This is the figurine at 1x. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider And here it is at 2x optical zoom. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 7 Plus has digital zoom up to 10x thanks to the dual cameras. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider There's no headphone jack! Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You have to plug headphones into the Lightning port at the bottom. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The phone comes with a pair of wired Lightning EarPods. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider They're just like the old EarPods, except they will only work in the iPhone's Lightning port. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The antenna lines have been moved and coloured so they're barely noticeable. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider If you want to use your regular headphones, Apple includes this adaptor. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It plugs into the Lightning port. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider And lets you plug in regular headphones. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Easy! Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The home button has changed too. It's no longer a physical button. Instead, it's a pressure-sensitive sensor that vibrates when you press it. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Battery life is slightly better. You get an extra two hours with the iPhone 7 and one hour with the 7 Plus compared to the iPhone 6s. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Finally, the iPhone 7 is water resistant. It can survive for several minutes under a few meters of water. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

