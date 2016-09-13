Everything new in the iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 launches this week.
Want to see what you’re getting? Check out all the new features coming to the iPhone 7 below.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
The home button has changed too. It's no longer a physical button. Instead, it's a pressure-sensitive sensor that vibrates when you press it.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Battery life is slightly better. You get an extra two hours with the iPhone 7 and one hour with the 7 Plus compared to the iPhone 6s.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.