Everything new in the iPhone 7

Steve Kovach, Hollis Johnson
IPhone 7 and iphone 7 plusHollis Johnson/Business Insider

The iPhone 7 launches this week.

Want to see what you’re getting? Check out all the new features coming to the iPhone 7 below.

Here's the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It comes in this slick new Jet Black colour.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Jet Black is only available if you buy the 128 GB or 256 GB iPhone 7.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

There's also a new matte black colour, which you can see on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It runs iOS 10, the new iPhone operating system.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The camera has a larger sensor for low-light photos.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The iPhone 7 Plus has dual cameras for zooming and taking portraits with the bokeh effect.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Here's how you zoom. This is the figurine at 1x.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

And here it is at 2x optical zoom.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The iPhone 7 Plus has digital zoom up to 10x thanks to the dual cameras.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

There's no headphone jack!

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You have to plug headphones into the Lightning port at the bottom.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The phone comes with a pair of wired Lightning EarPods.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

They're just like the old EarPods, except they will only work in the iPhone's Lightning port.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The antenna lines have been moved and coloured so they're barely noticeable.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you want to use your regular headphones, Apple includes this adaptor.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It plugs into the Lightning port.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

And lets you plug in regular headphones.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Easy!

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The home button has changed too. It's no longer a physical button. Instead, it's a pressure-sensitive sensor that vibrates when you press it.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Battery life is slightly better. You get an extra two hours with the iPhone 7 and one hour with the 7 Plus compared to the iPhone 6s.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Finally, the iPhone 7 is water resistant. It can survive for several minutes under a few meters of water.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.