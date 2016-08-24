Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has warned about killing off the headphone jack in the iPhone 7

Steve Wozniak, the cofounder of Apple, thinks Apple will frustrate a lot of people if it releases an iPhone 7 without a headphone port.

The Cupertino company has yet to say whether it intends to remove the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 — expected to hit stores on September 23 — but a number of reports based on leaked images of the upcoming handset suggest that this is the case.

“If it’s missing the 3.5mm earphone jack, that’s going to tick off a lot of people,” Wozniak told The Australian Financial Review.

Assuming there is no headphone jack, those that purchase the new iPhone 7 would have to use Bluetooth headphones or headphones that can be plugged into Apple’s Lightning port, which is also used for charging.

“I would not use Bluetooth … I don’t like wireless,” said Wozniak. “I have cars where you can plug in the music, or go through Bluetooth, and Bluetooth just sounds so flat for the same music.”

Removing the headphone port would make existing Apple headphones obsolete. However, if the rumours are true, Apple and other audio hardware companies would likely sell adapters, allowing you to connect your old 3.5mm headphones to the iPhone’s Lightning port.

Austin Evans/YouTube A leaked image of an iPhone 7 next to a 6S.

Wozniak, who cofounded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, gave The Australian Financial Review a bit more of an insight into the headphones he currently uses.

“Mine have custom ear implants, they fit in so comfortably, I can sleep on them and everything,” he said. “And they only come out with one kind of jack, so I’ll have to go through the adaptor.

“If there’s a Bluetooth 2 that has higher bandwidth and better quality, that sounds like real music, I would use it. But we’ll see. Apple is good at moving towards the future, and I like to follow that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.