There could be three different iPhone models coming out this fall

Here are the latest purported iPhone spy shots, via Chinese social media and Steve Hemmerstoffer:

Front:

Back:

The iPhone expected to be launched this September has gone into production, so it’s not unreasonable for parts to start leaking.

If these photos do depict authentic Apple parts, here’s what it means:

The “Pro” model suggests that Apple will introduce a new high-end iPhone model, which will likely cost more than the iPhone 7 Plus.

That means there will be three different lines of iPhones debuting fall, in addition to the iPhone SE, which came out this spring.

From these photos, it looks like the biggest difference in the Pro model will be that it will have a dual-lens camera, which could mean that the device could zoom in, and it means it could also measure depth for a better augmented-reality experience.

The Pro model in these photos also has a smart connector, which is currently used on the iPad Pro to connect a smart keyboard case.

The possibility of a new highest-tier iPhone was first floated by accurate Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo earlier this year.

The other two iPhones coming out this fall are expected to have better cameras and lack the traditional headphone jack as well as a slightly adjusted design.

Of course, there’s enough interest in iPhone leaks that some people will certainly fake photos simply for the attention.

But these leaks generally line-up with what we know and expect the iPhone 7 could look like.

Apple will likely release the new iPhone at an event in California this September.

