The latest purported iPhone 7 leak suggests a significantly improved camera

A purported image of an iPhone 7 case leaked over the weekend on Weibo, giving what may be our clearest look of what the 4.7-inch model will look like so far.

The validity of the image, via 9to5Mac, is suspect, but it does largely line up with previous leaked schematic and rumours about what the iPhone 7 will look like.

Here’s the picture:

Here’s what to look for in this image:

The lens is significantly larger than the corresponding lens on the iPhone 6 and 6S, which indicates the lens will most likely take in more light for better low-light photography. The photo also indicates the lens is beveled as well.

The camera bump is still raised, protruding from the rear shell.

The overall body is very similar to the iPhone 6 and 6S, with one change being the antenna lines are much closer to the top and bottom.

The leak also includes purported pictures of the iPhone’s screen cable.

This year’s iPhone, which would be the iPhone 7 if Apple sticks to its traditional naming convention, is expected this September and will be fairly similar to the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. Early leaks indicate that the body will be nearly identical, with one change perhaps being the absence of a headphone jack.

But the following iPhone coming out in 2017 could be something special. Early murmurs, including from Apple suppliers, indicate Apple’s working on a major revamp, with an glass body and perhaps an edge-to-edge screen.

