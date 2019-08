Apple just unveiled its new iPhone 7, which features a new pair of wireless “AirPods” and no traditional headphones jack. There will be a Lightning-to-3.5mm adaptor or “dongle,” which lets you use a traditional wired pair.

Video courtesy of Apple

