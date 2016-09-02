The iPhone 7 is going to come with 'the world's most anticipated dongle'

YouTube/Tinh tế Here’s what a Lightning to headphone jack adaptor could look like.

The iPhone 7 is going to remove the headphone jack and come packaged with “the world’s most anticipated dongle” that will let you use your existing headphones, according to analysts at Pacific Crest.

A series of rumours have claimed the iPhone 7 won’t have a normal headphone jack, instead Apple is expected to remove that port entirely and encourage headphone manufacturers to release models that plug directly into the Lightning port (which you also use to charge your phone).

Of course, not everybody is going to have a pair of Lightning headphones. Lots of people are going to want to use their old-fashioned, non-Lightning headphones. Because of that, Apple is expected to include an adaptor in the box with the new iPhone 7, and Pacific Crest is calling it “the world’s most anticipated dongle” in a note published on August 31.

The decision to drop the headphone port is already proving controversial (and it hasn’t been officially announced yet). The Verge published an article titled “Taking the headphone jack off phones is user-hostile and stupid” and Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak said that “if it’s missing the 3.5 mm earphone jack, that’s going to tick off a lot of people.”

