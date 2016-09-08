Here's what it's like to use the iPhone 7

Steve Kovach/Business InsiderApple CEO TIm Cook getting ready to show the iPhone 7 off to the press.
The iPhone 7 is here.
We got to play around with Apple’s new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on Wednesday following the company’s big launch event in San Francisco. We also got to try out the new wireless AirPod headphones.
The new phones will be available on September 16. Here’s an early, hands-on look at what it’s like to use them.
It's super shiny. Basically a mirror. It's a fingerprint magnet. Apple also warned that it scratches easily.
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
The iPhone 7 Plus has a dual-lens camera with a telephoto lens. The telephoto lens lets you use optical zoom up to 2x.
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
See? We zoomed in on this guy's nose. Optical zoom means the photo won't get distorted when you zoom in.
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
The home button is now pressure sensitive. That means it doesn't physically press in. Instead, the phone vibrates when you press down. Oh yeah... and there's no headphone jack!
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
You'll have to use special headphones that plug into the Lightning port, wireless headphones, or an adaptor included with the iPhone 7 that works with regular headphones.
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
They pair to your iPhone when you flip open the case. It's way easier than pairing by poking through your settings menu.
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
They look just like the wired EarPods, just without the wires on the end. They also have a microphone so you can make phone calls.
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
Steve Kovach/Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.