Here's what it's like to use the iPhone 7

Steve Kovach/Business Insider Apple CEO TIm Cook getting ready to show the iPhone 7 off to the press.

The iPhone 7 is here.

We got to play around with Apple’s new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on Wednesday following the company’s big launch event in San Francisco. We also got to try out the new wireless AirPod headphones.

The new phones will be available on September 16. Here’s an early, hands-on look at what it’s like to use them.

Here's the iPhone 7 Plus. This is the new Jet Black colour. Steve Kovach/Business Insider It's super shiny. Basically a mirror. It's a fingerprint magnet. Apple also warned that it scratches easily. Steve Kovach/Business Insider The iPhone 7 Plus has a dual-lens camera with a telephoto lens. The telephoto lens lets you use optical zoom up to 2x. Steve Kovach/Business Insider See? We zoomed in on this guy's nose. Optical zoom means the photo won't get distorted when you zoom in. Steve Kovach/Business Insider Here's another zoomed photo that was taken earlier. Steve Kovach/Business Insider The iPhone 7 Plus will also let you add this blur effect to the background of portraits. Steve Kovach/Business Insider There's this new matte black colour too. Steve Kovach/Business Insider The home button is now pressure sensitive. That means it doesn't physically press in. Instead, the phone vibrates when you press down. Oh yeah... and there's no headphone jack! Steve Kovach/Business Insider You'll have to use special headphones that plug into the Lightning port, wireless headphones, or an adaptor included with the iPhone 7 that works with regular headphones. These are AirPods, the new wireless headphones that go on sale separately for $159 in October. Steve Kovach/Business Insider They pair to your iPhone when you flip open the case. It's way easier than pairing by poking through your settings menu. Steve Kovach/Business Insider They look just like the wired EarPods, just without the wires on the end. They also have a microphone so you can make phone calls. Steve Kovach/Business Insider They're really tiny. It's easy to see how people will lose them. Steve Kovach/Business Insider You charge the the AirPods by placing them in their case and plugging in a Lightning cable. Steve Kovach/Business Insider Overall, the new iPhones aren't a big change over last year's models. But CEO Tim Cook and Maddie Ziegler seem happy with them. Steve Kovach/Business Insider

