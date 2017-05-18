Forget the $1,900 Retro iPhone 7, here's how to give your iPhone 7 a glowing Apple logo

There’s a DIY kit you can buy that will give your iPhone 7 a glowing Apple logo on the back, and it looks amazing with the black iPhone 7.

It looks like a modern take on the $US1,900 Retro iPhone 7 from Colorware, which has an old-school design complete with the original rainbow-coloured Apple logo, but this lighting kit costs a fraction of the price.

You can buy the lighting kit from tech site TheUnlockr. It’s $US30 for the iPhone 7 kit, and $US33 for the iPhone 7 Plus.

One important note before buying: David Cogen from TheUnlockr does warn that going through with the procedure will void your warranty, so don’t expect Apple to repair your iPhone 7 if you break it. He also mentioned that it removes the iPhone 7’s water resistance, but it will still survive the occasional splash like most phones.

What effect does it have on battery life? Cogen told me that he left the customised iPhone 7 on for a few days without much effect on battery life, and that it died at “the same time it always did,” but results may vary.

Here’s how to install the light kit:

You'll need to buy the iPhone 7 Light Kit from TheUnlockr. YouTube/TheUnlockr The kit comes with all the necessary tools for the procedure. YouTube/TheUnlockr First, you'll need to unscrew the iPhone 7's pentalobe screws found at the bottom of the phone. YouTube/TheUnlockr Then, you place the included suction cup on the screen, and use the flat metal prying tool to create an initial gap between the screen and the phone's body. YouTube/TheUnlockr After that, you use the blue plastic tool to separate the rest of the phone, as using the metal tool could damage the phone's screen and body. YouTube/TheUnlockr And open up your iPhone! Unscrew the battery connection's protective metal plate. YouTube/TheUnlockr Unscrew and remove the iPhone's 'Taptic Engine,' which is the part that creates the iPhone's vibrations. YouTube/TheUnlockr Carefully pull out the iPhone battery's glue strips. Then simply remove the battery. Pry away at the original metallic iPhone logo plate. YouTube/TheUnlockr Then apply the new logo from the kit. YouTube/TheUnlockr Add the LED component. YouTube/TheUnlockr And replace the battery, Taptic Engine, and battery protective plate. YouTube/TheUnlockr Before replacing the screen, you can check whether or not the glowing logo is working. Tap the logo to cycle through different effects, like a breathing effect or the strobe effect you see above. You can also tap the logo to turn the glowing logo off. Then, put the screen back onto the body. YouTube/TheUnlockr Screw the pentalobe screws back on. YouTube/TheUnlockr And there you have it! It looks great with Apple's new black colour option for the iPhone 7. YouTube/TheUnlockr Check out the video here for the full instructions: (video provider='youtube' id='JU-x6Ihx0Lw' size='xlarge' align='center')

