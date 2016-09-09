Apple made a 107-second video recapping everything from the big iPhone event

Apple held a huge event on Wednesday to unveil a ton of new products, including new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and much more.

If you didn’t have time to watch the two-hour event, or you don’t have time to read all the stories about every single little announcement, don’t worry: Apple created a 107-second video just for you, which covers everything announced at the September 7 event. We’ve embedded it here below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you are looking for a more fleshed out recap of the iPhone 7 event, we’ve got you covered there, too.

