What you'll get from the iPhone 7 on September 23

Apple is expected to announce the latest iteration of their iPhone on September 7, and the device is expected to hit stores on September 23. While nothing is official until Tim Cook steps on stage, there are plenty of rumours swirling about the phone ahead of the launch. Here’s everything you can expect to see in the iPhone 7.

Follow TI: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.