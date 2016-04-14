The iPhone 7 might connect to a keyboard after all

That sketchy leaked image supposedly showing the iPhone 7’s shell might not be that sketchy after all.

MacRumors found a report from the reliable Japanese Apple blog MacOtakara on Wednesday claiming that “the possibility is great” that the sketchy picture could actually be “the real thing.”

We didn’t think the leaked image was as legitimate as other leaks because of the three dots on the bottom of the shell that looks like a Smart Connector.

Smart Connectors allow the iPad Pro to magnetically connect to Apple’s Smart Keyboard and draw power directly from the iPad it’s connected to.

A Smart Connector seems like a very strange feature for an iPhone to have. To connect a Smart Keyboard to an iPhone just doesn’t make that much sense in so many ways.

For one, iPhones aren’t designed with productivity in mind, so attaching a keyboard to an iPhone doesn’t seem like a logical move from Apple. And the small screen just isn’t enough space to fit a lot of your work.

Then again, who really knows what Apple is up to. Perhaps we’ll see a brand new accessory that uses the Smart Connector when the iPhone 7 is unveiled in the Fall.

To the leak’s credit, some of the iPhone 7’s rumoured features do appear on the shell.

For one, there appears to be a dual-lens camera, which one of the best Apple analysts, Ming Chi-Kuo, predicts will exclusively feature on the larger iPhone 7 Plus with a 5.5-inch screen, but not on the regular 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

There were also rumours of redesigned antenna strips, the white plastic strips on the back of the iPhone 6 generation that allow a cellular signal in and out. Indeed, it looks like the antenna strips got a refresh in design in the leaked image.

Otherwise, we’d be somewhat disappointed if the leaked image is legitimate. We were pleased with rumours claiming that the iPhone 7 would have a flat back without the unsightly camera bump, but it looks very much alive and well in the leaked image.

