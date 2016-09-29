How to get back the headphone jack Apple removed

Apple may have killed the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 but a new, sleek case is bringing it back.

“What people put into their own ear holes is a very personal choice, and it’s a choice we should all get the chance to make, not one that should be made for us,” says Diego Prince in a video announcing the cases to be made for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

The makers of the case just launched an Indiegogo campaign, saying they plan to ship in December if they reach their goal. “Early Bird” backers can reserve one case for $49, plus shipping.

According to the campaign site, the Fuze takes the adaptor dongle that Apple included and builds it directly into the case, restoring the 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has an extended batterypack and, as most cases should, protects the phone from damage if it’s dropped.

The idea for the case is already getting plenty of positive feedback on Product Hunt, a site frequented by techies looking for the latest gadgets and software.

The team behind Fuze is trying to raise $60,000 in the next month, which it says it will spend on prototyping, testing, and shipping, the goal being to get it out to backers around Christmastime. But as with any crowdfunding effort, there are risks involved — namely, that Fuze doesn’t ship by its expected date, or at all.

Still, it’s a very interesting concept that frustrated Apple fans may get behind.

