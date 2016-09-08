Here's your first look at how beautiful pictures can be with the new iPhone camera

Just as we expected, the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus comes with an upgrade to the camera.

The iPhone 7 has a 12-megapixel camera, an upgrade from the iPhone 6’s 8-megapizels. The iPhone 7 Plus, on the other hand, features a dual lens setup — one wide-angle lens and another telephoto lens. Apple claims to have improved the camera’s shutter speed and colour gamut. They are using a ef1.8 aperture lens to capture more light. Apple included optical image stabilizers and its TrueTone flash should capture significantly more light.

To really show off these new features, Apple displayed some photos taken on the new iPhones at their event on Wednesday. Here are some of the pictures so you can see for yourself:

